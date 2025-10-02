Sultan Mizan launches coffee table book on Setiu Wetlands

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin launched a coffee table book titled “Permata Negeri Terengganu: Setiu Wetlands” today.

Accompanying His Royal Highness were the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Tengku Puteri Utama Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Nadhirah Zahrah Sultan Mizan.

Also present was Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The book, published by WWF-Malaysia and CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad showcases the uniqueness and beauty of the Setiu Wetlands by displaying a collection of photographs as well as interesting facts resulting from research and fieldwork as well as interactions with the local community.

WWF-Malaysia president Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz said the book was published to raise awareness about the special nature of the Setiu Wetlands as well as the importance of its conservation efforts.

“The publication of this coffee table book is an important step towards fostering awareness about the Setiu Wetlands as a natural gem that must continue to be preserved for the sustainability of current and future generations.

“This coffee table book is also a symbol of appreciation to the local community of Setiu Wetlands, who have for so long been the pillars of WWF-Malaysia’s conservation efforts,” Tunku Ali Redhauddin said.