IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, along with the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), has expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences over the passing of Malaysia’s 5th Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died last night.

The Sultan conveyed his condolences when gracing the opening of the Third Session of the 15th Perak State Legislative Assembly, here today.

As a mark of respect and mourning, His Royal Highness has decreed that the state flag of Perak be flown at half-mast today, symbolising the collective grief of the people and the state of Perak.

“Together with the Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, the members of this august house and the people of Perak, we express deep sorrow over the passing of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and extend our condolences to Tun Jeanne Abdullah and the family of the late statesman.

“May the soul of the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi be blessed with divine mercy and grace and be placed among the righteous,” Sultan Nazrin said.

Tun Abdullah, 85, passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Tun Abdullah served as the Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas from 1978 to 2008. He was Malaysia’s Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.