Sultan Nazrin graces USAS 17th Convocation Ceremony

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today graced the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) 17th Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Jubli Perak here.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and USAS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Wan Sabri Wan Yusof.

Also present was state Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Sultan Nazrin, who is also USAS Chancellor, later presented Doctor of Philosophy and Master’s degrees from the Faculty of Management and Information Technology (FPTM), as well as Doctor of Philosophy, Master’s degrees and Postgraduate Diplomas from the Faculty of Islamic Studies and Social Science (FPISS) to the graduates.

The Ruler also presented five academic excellence awards, namely the Tuanku Chancellor’s Award to Siti Nurzulaikha Zulkifli, 24; the Perak Menteri Besar’s Award to Nur Mashitah Awang Kecil, 25; the USAS Vice-Chancellor’s Award to Humaira Mohd Hussin, 22; the FPISS Best Student Award to Sakinah Dhaniah Mohamad Tarmizi, 24, and Nur Zulaikha Zulkipli; and the FPTM Best Student Award to Shahirah Shamsudin, 23, and Nor Aquilla Annisya Nor Azmi, 21.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Sabri said the two-day convocation ceremony starting today would award degrees and diplomas to 1,798 graduates.

He also highlighted that USAS is celebrating its Silver Jubilee this year, marking 25 years of challenges, successes and transformation.

“Today’s convocation ceremony marks the achievement of 14,045 graduates since the first convocation in 2002,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Sabri stressed that addressing the shortage and crisis of values was a significant challenge that requires serious attention from all quarters.

“The role of education is vital in shaping the morals and values of individuals. Therefore, as an educational institution, we must ensure that values such as integrity, responsibility, honesty and mutual respect are ingrained in formal education.

“Our graduates are the future leaders, and we must ensure they have a strong foundation in values,” he said.