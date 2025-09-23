Sultan Nazrin officiates new RM19 million SK Seri Serdang in Sitiawan

LUMUT: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, officially opened Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Serdang in Sitiawan today.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah also attended the ceremony.

Their Royal Highnesses arrived at 11.15 am accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir were present alongside Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad.

Fadhlina stated that Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Serdang began operations on January 13, 2023, on a 2.8-hectare site with a construction cost of 19 million ringgit.

She confirmed the school currently has 611 pupils from preschool to Year Six, representing Malaysia’s diverse communities.

The pupils are guided by 42 dedicated teachers who are assisted by five support staff.

Fadhlina noted that the yearly increase in student enrolment reflects the community’s confidence in the school’s educational quality.

She explained that the state’s education development is driven by teachers and the ministry through the State Education Department.

This development includes reforms in policy, curriculum planning and major agendas like integrating 21st-century teaching practices.

The ministry remains committed to ensuring every policy and implementation focuses on student outcomes.

Fadhlina said the goal is to produce pupils who excel academically and in co-curricular activities.

The ultimate aim is to shape individuals with strong character, identity, and values who are well-rounded and resilient.

These individuals will be equipped with effective communication skills to face future challenges. – Bernama