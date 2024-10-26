Sultan Nazrin presents 2024 Perak Islamic Education Excellence Awards

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, attended today’s 2024 state-level Islamic Education Excellence Awards ceremony at the Perak Islamic Administrative Institute (INTIM).

He was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Perak Islamic Religious Department deputy director, Zakaria Abd Razak.

He presented 20 excellence awards to 107 recipients, including the Top Educator Award to Madihah Mohamad, former senior assistant director of the Education Division and Principal of Sekolah Raja Perempuan Taayah.

Madihah guided the school to secure three golds, one silver, one bronze, and a special jury award at the 2018 Apprentice Innovation Research Exhibition.

The Young Hafiz 30 Juzuk Award was presented to seven recipients, while the Jasamu Dikenang Award went to two recipients.

The Excellence in Education Awards were presented to the top students of the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia exams.

Sultan Nazrin also launched the Usrah Badar Syllabus Book by the Perak Islamic Religious Department and the Akademi Insan Muda Ar Ridzuan textbook.