Sultan Nazrin tearfully prays for unity at Perak Maulidur Rasul event

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah was visibly moved to tears as he offered prayers for unity and harmony among the people during the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration.

His Royal Highness emotionally asked Allah to unite hearts, mend relationships and protect the people from the darkness of ignorance during his heartfelt prayer.

He specifically prayed for divine guidance and illumination of souls with the light of faith and piety for all citizens.

The Sultan also asked for the creation of a united ummah characterised by love, respect and cooperation in goodness.

He further prayed for protection from division, hostility and hatred while binding hearts with faith and love for Allah’s sake.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin also attended the significant event.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin presented several awards including the Tokoh Keluarga Mithali (Ammar bin Yasir Family Award) to Umi Kalsom Bahak from Bidor.

The 74-year-old recipient received RM10,000 cash, an umrah package worth RM9,000 and a commemorative plaque.

Other award recipients included Wan Masindra Juja for Tokoh Pendakwah and Perak Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement for the Non-Governmental Organisation Award.

Rosli Mat received the Tokoh Imam award while Sirat Abdullah was honoured as Tokoh Bilal during the ceremony.

Mat Yusoff Suliman received the Tokoh Siak award and Ismail Muhamad Zin was given the Special Award.

Each award winner received RM5,000 and a plaque in recognition of their contributions.

The Sultan later joined the award recipients for dinner before departing the event at 11.30 pm. – Bernama