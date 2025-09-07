MIC must account for leader’s presence at Bersatu meeting, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: MIC will be required to provide an explanation to Barisan Nasional following the attendance of its deputy youth chief K. Kesavan at Bersatu’s Armada annual general assembly yesterday.

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir would formally request a written explanation from the party regarding this matter.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as UMNO president, stated that any potential disciplinary action would be left to the MIC leadership according to their internal party rules.

He emphasised that no BN component party should send representatives either personally or officially to attend meetings organised by parties outside the MADANI Government coalition.

The Deputy Prime Minister made these comments during a press conference after officiating the Motivasi Desa and Bakti MADANI programmes when questioned about potential BN disciplinary measures against MIC. – Bernama