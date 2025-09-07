Crane operator detained for suspected abuse of six-year-old nephew in Perlis

KANGAR: Police have detained a 26-year-old crane operator on suspicion of physically abusing his six-year-old nephew at a residence in Jalan Kilang Ais, Kuala Perlis.

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed the suspect was apprehended at 12:20 am following a report filed by the victim’s 37-year-old maternal aunt.

The child alleged his paternal uncle beat his left hand with a belt, resulting in visible bruising, after he drew on his face with a marker pen in the living room.

Yusharifuddin revealed the victim had previously reported multiple beatings by the suspect, though no police report was made initially to preserve family harmony.

The victim and his two siblings, aged four and nine, have been under the joint care of their aunt and paternal grandfather since their parents’ divorce in 2022.

The children’s father is currently serving a prison sentence while their mother has remarried, leaving the extended family responsible for their upbringing.

All three children have been referred to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital for medical examination following the incident.

Police have remanded the suspect for four days beginning today to assist investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. – Bernama