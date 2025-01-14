Sultan of Pahang calls for better road infrastructure

PEKAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for road infrastructure in the state to be improved to reduce the risk of crashes.

His Royal Highness said that the installation of safety signs and lighting on highways and village roads, particularly along sharp bends, should be prioritised to ensure user safety.

“I was informed about the lack of lighting in certain areas, such as Karak (Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway). I will inspect this myself. This is one of the comments I’ve heard and was requested to be highlighted.

“In addition to infrastructure, I would also like to remind drivers to check the condition of their vehicles. Sometimes, we drive unfit vehicles to travel to a destination. Drive cautiously, especially in rainy or dark conditions. If you are tired, take a rest,” His Royal Highness told reporters.

The Sultan of Pahang made these remarks when commenting on road safety and the fatal crash rate, which recorded 419 cases in Pahang last year.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was met after visiting and presenting aid to Semek Muda, 62, at Kampung Sepauk today. Semek lost her daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren in a tragic accident at Kilometre 65, Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin last Saturday.

The accident claimed the lives of five family members; Semek’s daughter, Rahimah Awang Muda, 38; Rahimah’s husband, Hamzah Zahari, 53; and their children, Ainul Mardhiyah, 10; Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakim, 8; and Muhammad Lutfi, 4.

In the 7 pm incident, the Proton Wira carrying the victims collided with a Nissan Grand Livina MPV, killing all five occupants at the scene.

Meanwhile, Semek expressed her gratitude for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s concern and for honouring her family by visiting her home and offering words of encouragement to her family.

“His Royal Highness advised us to be patient. I leave everything to Allah and accept their passing. Rahimah was the backbone of our family and often helped me, her loss has deeply affected us,” she said.

Earlier, the Sultan of Pahang also presented aid to 100 underprivileged individuals (asnaf) in Nenasi at Masjid Nenasi, here.