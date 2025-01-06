Sultan Pahang, Tengku Ampuan express appreciation of RMAF personnel

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah congratulated the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in conjunction with its 67th Anniversary.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Colonel-in-Chief of RMAF and Tunku Azizah also expressed their pride and appreciation to all RMAF personnel, whether still serving or retired, for their dedication, courage and high fighting spirit in defending the sovereignty of the country’s airspace.

“The highest respect is also expressed to RMAF officers who have fallen in the line of duty. Their services and sacrifices will always be remembered, and may their souls be blessed and placed among the martyrs.

“Since its establishment in 1958, RMAF has gone through various eras of development and strategic transformation and the capabilities it possesses today reflect the determination and high commitment of each member in ensuring that the security of the country’s airspace is always maintained,” according to a post on the Pahang Royal Household Facebook page.

Their Highnesses also prayed that the RMAF would continue to prosper, be empowered with relevant technology and skills, and always be at the forefront in defending the homeland for the sake of the sovereignty and peace of this beloved country.