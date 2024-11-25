Sultan Sharafuddin wants JAIS to ensure all preachers invited to Selangor accredited by MAIS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has been instructed to ensure that all Islamic preachers invited to the state, especially to talk on matters related to aqidah (faith), syariah (Islamic law), the teachings of tasawwuf (Sufism), and the practice of tariqa (spiritual paths), were accredited by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) Accreditation Committee.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said this is to prevent individuals who do not fully understand the subject matter or have learned from unqualified or unaccredited teachers from spreading incorrect knowledge and interpretations to the public.

“I see that the solution to this issue is to provide proper understanding through efforts by religious agencies or institutions involved in the true teaching of Islam.

“I also wish to propose the creation of guidelines, or a special curriculum, or specific regulations regarding the practice of Sufism and tariqa in Selangor. I am confident that with true understanding and practice, this will certainly have a positive impact on the character development of the ummah in Malaysia.

The Sultan said this at the Multaqa Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj event titled “Ilmu Tasawuf Merungkai Masalah Ummah”, which was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari here today.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed his deep regret that some Muslims, lacking expertise in Islamic jurisprudence, have questioned and disputed the fatwas issued by the Selangor State Fatwa Committee.

His Royal Highness said that the process of issuing a fatwa is conducted with great care, considering opinions from many parties, particularly from the Selangor State Fatwa Committee and experts in Islamic law, before it is presented for approval and subsequently gazetted.

“As such, I urge those who frequently question the fatwas to first understand that the fatwas and refer to the religious authorities if they have any confusion or questions,” he said.

At the event, the Selangor ruler also launched the Selangor Fatwa and Falak Journal (JUFFAS), the Taudhih Al-Ahkam System, and the Selangor e-Falak System under the Selangor Mufti Department.

JUFFAS will serve as a platform for scholarly publications, with more research and writings that can provide new perspectives in formulating solutions to the problems of the ummah, while the Taudhih Al-Ahkam System can also become an effective medium for the public to interact and inquire about Islamic law with the Selangor Mufti Department.

The e-Falak app, on the other hand, will make it easier for the community to access accurate information regarding the Qibla direction based on their location, correct prayer times, and accurate Hijri calendar dates.