Perlis appoints three new EXCO members, drops two

ARAU: Three Perlis state assemblymen have been appointed as new state executive council (Exco) members effective today, while two existing Exco members have been dropped.

Kuala Perlis state assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah, Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) and Datin Marzita Mansor (Sena) were sworn in as new Exco members before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, at Istana Arau today.

Present at the Exco appointment and oath-taking ceremony was the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli also attended the ceremony.

The two assemblymen dropped from the Exco are Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh) and Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang).

Abu Bakar has been assigned the Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Rural Development portfolio, while Mohd Ridzuan takes charge of Youth and Sports, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Marzita is entrusted with Welfare, Health and Entrepreneurship.

Five existing Exco members were also sworn in before Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin today after being reappointed following the expiration of their one-year term, though their respective portfolios have been revised.

The five returning Exco members are Muhammad Azmir Azizan (Santan), Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil (Kayang), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Razali Saad (Simpang Empat) and Wan Badariah Wan Saad (Mata Ayer).

Muhammad Azmir is now responsible for Religion, Education, Human Development and Human Resources; Asrul Aimran oversees Housing and Local Government, Information and Digital Affairs; and Izizam manages Infrastructure, Transport and Border Relations.

Razali has been assigned Agriculture, Plantations and Consumer Affairs, while Wan Badariah will handle Women, Family and Community Development, Unity and Environment.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Mohd Shukri said the new and returning Exco appointments would remain effective until the end of the 15th General Election term, a shift from the previous practice of annual appointments and swearing-ins for Perlis Exco members.