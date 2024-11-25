ALOR SETAR: A security guard pleaded guilty while his two colleagues pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of jointly stealing RM200,000 in cash last week.

The first accused, Muhd Fairul Fizree Abdul Hamid, 38, pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor.

The court, however, deferred sentencing to tomorrow as the case exhibits could not be presented today.

Meanwhile, the second and third accused, Mohamad Zul Hilmi Ahmad, 37, and Muhammad Fadzli Yaakub, 28, pleaded not guilty to the same charge and claimed trial.

According to the charge sheet, the trio were accused of jointly stealing RM200,000 in cash under the care of their employer, Kawal Wiramas Sdn Bhd, near the traffic light at Taman Kristal, here, at 10.34 am on Nov 19.

For the offence, all three were charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years and a fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Jayasri prosecuted the case, while Muhd Fairul Fizree was represented by the National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer H. A. Chua.

The other two accused were represented by lawyers Ilyana Syafiqa Md Saad and Mohamad Aizuddin Mohamad Nizam.

Siti Norhidayah set bail at RM4,500 for each of the accused.

The court set Dec 29 for submission of documents for the two accused who pleaded not guilty.