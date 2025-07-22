Sun bears spotted near Chukai school raise safety alarms

IPOH: The Perak Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) received 536 workplace accident reports in the first six months of 2025, with 10 fatalities recorded. Deputy director Basharuddin Abd Rahman revealed the breakdown included four permanent disability cases, 510 non-permanent injuries, and 12 dangerous incidents.

Initial investigations highlighted employers’ failure to conduct proper risk assessments and enforce control measures as key factors. “For occupational diseases and poisoning, 376 cases were reported, with hearing loss due to prolonged noise exposure being the most common,“ Basharuddin said during the Accident Prevention Seminar in Meru Raya.

The department prosecuted 32 cases, resulting in RM449,300 in fines. Basharuddin emphasised DOSH’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders to enhance workplace safety.

Perak DOSH’s Investigation and Prosecution Section head, Ir Suhaidy Latip, identified unsafe practices in the foundry industry, such as neglecting PPE and unauthorised machinery use, as major risks. “Safety failures often stem from inadequate risk assessments, poor training, and low awareness,“ he noted during his lecture on accident prevention. - Bernama