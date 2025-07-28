Sungai Ketil fish kill prompts water testing by Chemistry Dept

GUA MUSANG: Water samples from Sungai Ketil have been submitted to the Chemistry Department for analysis following the discovery of hundreds of dead fish at Rimba Wangi Recreational Park.

The Kelantan Department of Environment (DOE) has initiated immediate monitoring to prevent further incidents.

Kelantan DOE director Wan Aminordin Wan Kamarudin confirmed that complaints regarding the fish deaths were received, prompting swift action.

“We have received complaints about the fish kill incident in Sungai Ketil near Rimba Wangi Recreational Park and we are concerned about the matter. Each time we receive a complaint, action, including monitoring, is taken,“ he said.

He noted that while previous complaints about discolored water were resolved, the current fish kill remains under investigation. The department is also verifying whether the Fisheries Department has been alerted to collect fish samples for further analysis. - Bernama