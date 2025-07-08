Sungai Korok tragedy revives painful memories for Alor Setar family

ALOR SETAR: For Ramsuriani Ramli, the recent Sungai Korok tragedy that took six lives has reopened old wounds.

The 43-year-old recalls the pain of losing her brother, Ramsunardi Ramli, in a similar accident at the same location nine years ago.

“For me, it’s not just the driver’s fault; the dark road is also in poor condition and lacks safety features. My brother’s car skidded into the river,“ she told Bernama.

Her brother, then 42 and a Tabung Haji employee in Sungai Petani, drowned after his car plunged into the river along Jalan Sungai Korok in 2016. The latest incident claimed the lives of Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, and their four young children.

Ramsuriani urged authorities to take action, stressing the need for better lighting and sturdy barriers along the riverbank. “Proper and bright street lighting should have been built with sturdy road barriers placed along the riverbank to reduce the risk of drowning in the event of an accident,“ she said.

Locals echoed her concerns. Muhamad Sofi Shamsudin, 34, a civil servant from Ayer Hitam, Jerlun, highlighted the road’s poor condition. “Apart from the lack of barriers, Jalan Sungai Korok is narrow and riddled with potholes and bumpy patches,“ he said.

The road serves as a crucial link between Jitra and Alor Setar, frequently used by heavy vehicles. Muhamad Sofi added, “There have already been many accidents before this. My friend’s father had a bad accident because of potholes in a tarred road and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.”

Osman Saad, 44, another resident, called for immediate safety upgrades. “The road is long, so safety features are necessary. After this case of the six-person drowning tragedy, I feel a sense of dread when I am on that road,“ he said. - Bernama