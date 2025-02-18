Sungai Perak drowning: Body of second teen found

PARIT: The body of the second teenager missing in Sungai Perak near Kampung Tepus in Parit yesterday was found at around 7 pm today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Sayani Saidon, said the body of Muhammad Naufal Aiman Dzulkarnain, 16, was found near the location where his friend Muhammad Nazrin Haidar Mohd Hisham, 16, was found drowned at 4.45 pm earlier today.

“The K9 Unit identified the location believed to be where the second victim drowned. The Water Rescue Team (PPDA) also dived at the identified point but could not find the victim until 6.30 pm.

“Efforts continued with the ‘figure of eight loop’ water search technique using the JBPM boat and the victim was eventually located,” she said in a statement today.

Sayani said the search and rescue operation was concluded around 7.30 pm.

Earlier, the two teenagers were feared to have drowned after attempting to retrieve a ball that fell into the river in an incident at 4 pm yesterday.

They were said to be playing ball with two other friends on a sandbank near the river before the two victims ventured into the river to recover the ball.

