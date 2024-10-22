Supplementary Electoral Roll for September 2024 open for review - EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for September 2024 (DPT BLN9/2024) is now open for review for 30 days until Nov 20, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said that the DPT BLN9/2024, which was verified and gazetted today, contained the names of 42,479 citizens aged 18 and above who were automatically registered as new voters from Sept 1 to 30, 2024.

Ikmalrudin said there were also 8,172 registered voters who switched constituencies and 2,031 voters who changed status or category.

He urged citizens aged 18 and above from Sept 1 to 30, 2024, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral constituencies or a change of status, to check their names in DPT BLN9/2024.

“The EC provides five methods for review, namely, via its portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portals of state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my,” he said in a statement today.

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-8892 7218.

Ikmalrudin also said that if registered voters found their names not listed in the electoral roll, they could make claims by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the respective State Election Office.

He said registered voters in any constituency who wished to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D and go to the relevant EC office.

Both Form C and D can be downloaded from the State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN9/2024.