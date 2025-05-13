KUALA SELANGOR: All allegations regarding the PKR election process, whether at the division or central leadership level, must be supported with evidence and not based on sentiment-driven arguments, said PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the Central Election Committee (JPP) had done its best to ensure that the leadership election for the 2025-2028 term is conducted fairly and transparently.

“The JPP has already conducted re-elections in several divisions where irregularities were found, and that itself is proof that the committee is trying its best. However, allegations on the matter continue to be made by those who are disappointed or still dissatisfied.

“A full report and audit of the division-level elections has already been presented to the central leadership recently,“ he said at a press conference after officiating at the handover of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) Project Package A and Package C here today.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor has urged party members to be mature and not sow discord among leaders.

“Anyone can contest, but we should support leaders who are capable of driving the party forward, especially during state or national elections.

“In my view, PKR members are mature enough to vote and choose those who are truly qualified to lead,” he told reporters after the ‘Jom Masuk U’ programme and the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Excellence Awards Ceremony for the Tanah Merah parliamentary constituency today.

The central leadership elections on May 23 will run from 8 am to 5 pm and will be conducted using two methods: physical voting by delegates of the Central Congress, the Central Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Congress and the Central Women’s Congress, taking place at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre in Johor Bahru.

For Sabah and Sarawak, physical voting will take place at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching. Regular and additional delegates for the Central, Central AMK and Central Women’s Congresses will not need to attend in person as voting will be conducted online at the same date and time via the ADIL app.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Women’s Congresses, is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru.