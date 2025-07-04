Suria KLCC’s Picnic in the Park returns with vibrant festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Suria KLCC has reintroduced its celebrated “Picnic in the Park” event, transforming it into a lively festival at the Esplanade KLCC and KLCC Park.

Running until July 6, the event offers an urban escape with curated activities, dining, and entertainment.

Francis Tan, executive director and CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd, highlighted the festival’s evolution.

“Picnic in the Park is our way of celebrating shoppers with a unique city retreat,“ he said.

The 2025 edition features rustic décor, a Glam Bar for festival styling, and a retro combi van serving snacks and photo opportunities.

Exclusive access is granted to shoppers who spent RM3,000 or more in two receipts between June 13 and 29.

Eligible guests receive a picnic pass for four and RM80 in F&B e-vouchers. Limited to 75 groups daily, the festival runs from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Attendees can explore an open-air festival ground adorned with sheer canopies and greenery.

Activities include face painting, beaded accessories, DIY drinks, and coffee tasting. KLCC Park offers a tranquil setting with tipi tents and macramé décor.

Live performances by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, buskers, and drum circles will entertain guests, culminating in the Lake Symphony Fountain Show.

Food and beverage partners include Imperial Chakri Palace, TGI Fridays, and Gong Cha, while brands like Kiehl’s and HOKA provide giveaways.

For updates, visit www.suriaklcc.com.my or www.facebook.com/SuriaKLCCMall. - Bernama