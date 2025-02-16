KOTA BHARU: Land, quantity, property, and building surveyors across the country have been urged to improve the quality of their services in line with new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The East Coast Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) chairman, Fadzullah Suhaimi Abd Ghafar, urged surveyors to apply technological changes in their profession.

“Approximately 100 surveyors attended the two-day seminar starting today and it is hoped that the findings from the presentations will serve as a guide in the surveying profession,“ he spoke to reporters at the Surveying Profession in Malaysia seminar, officiated by RISM president Dr Ahmad Sanusi Che Cob.

He said surveyors must continuously improve their services despite their vast experience in their respective fields.

Also present was the Survey and Mapping Malaysia director-general Datuk Hazri Hassan, who will present a paper titled ‘Geomatik : Merapatkan Jurang antara Profesional’.