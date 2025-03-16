KUALA TERENGGANU: Police believe the suspect shot dead in an incident in Besut early this morning was involved in drug trafficking activities.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the 31-year-old man from Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, had seven prior criminal records, including drug-related offences, criminal intimidation, burglary, theft, and armed robbery.

He said around 2.20 am at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Gong Kedak Air Base in Besut, a team of officers and personnel from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department conducting patrols under Op Laras encountered a Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle driven suspiciously.

“As efforts were made to flag down the vehicle for inspection, the suspect suddenly fired several shots at the police officers.

“The police shot back in self-defence until there was no further return fire. Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found the suspect dead,“ he said in a press conference at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters.

He said upon further checking, police found a brown pistol with a magazine and several live bullets on the driver’s floor. A black package was also found to contain “pil kuda” and a transparent plastic bag suspected to contain syabu, estimated to be worth RM29,000.

Mohd Khairi said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He added that the case was not linked to the incident involving three foreign criminals who were shot dead in Desa Vista, Sepang, Selangor, on Friday.

Mohd Khairi urged the public not to spread false information about the incident, which could interfere with investigations.

“Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Effie Ezral Mohd Izham, at 014-8052884 or visit the nearest police station.”