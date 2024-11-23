PETALING JAYA: One of the individuals arrested and charged for the cyberbullying of social media influencer Rajeswary Appahu, also known as Esha, was summoned by the police last Sunday (November 17) over a similar allegation.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that the police questioned the individual over the alleged cyberbullying of another woman.

The 36-year-old suspect was then released on police bail, according to The Star.

Aidil said that investigations are underway.

The suspect was detained by the police after a report was lodged by a woman, S. Hemalatha, said to be Rajeswary’s close friend.

Rajeswary, 29, also known as Esha on short video platform TikTok, had committed suicide on July 5 due to the cyberbullying endured.

The 40-year-old woman lodged the report on September 9 at the Bukit Jalil police station, claiming that she was being cyberbullied on TikTok alongside Rajeswary between late June and early July.

According to Hemalatha’s police report, she claimed that the alleged cyberbullying she went through resulted in “depression and mental stress”, as quoted.

The broadcast journalist said the two individuals allegedly “tarnished her image and reputation”, as quoted and threatened her with physical harm.

Hemalatha, in her report, listed two individuals, a man and woman, who were arrested and charged for cyberbullying Rajeswary, as the alleged perpetrators.

The man is serving a two-year prison sentence concurrently while the woman received a RM100 fine. The RM100 fine imposed on the woman triggered public and political backlash.

Citing sources, The Star reported that one of the suspects is being investigated for criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code and insulting the modesty of an individual under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

Former Executive Director of Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) Ivy Josiah hopes the suspect will be appropriately charged and dealth with and believes the suspect needs “mandatory rehabilitation”, as quoted.

“She should receive the maximum penalty that the law allows, and the bench should also impose additional punishment such as community service,” she was quoted as saying.

Following Rajeswary’s case, the government has taken steps to curb cyberbullying in the country through the tabling of the Online Safety Bill in Parliament.