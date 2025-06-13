TAWAU: A total of 1,298 primary and secondary schools in Sabah will participate in the Internet Safety Campaign (Kempen Internet Selamat, KIS), an initiative by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the campaign will be implemented in phases, focusing on promoting online safety through educational outreach to students.

“Sekolah Menengah Holy Trinity in Tawau is the first secondary school in the district to implement KIS, using a specially designed module for students aged 13 to 17, involving 290 participants.

“The objective of the module is to raise awareness among students about Internet safety, including the risks involved, their responsibilities to themselves and other users, as well as the long-term impact of Internet use,” she said in a statement today.

Teo, who is currently on a working visit to Sabah, attended the KIS programme at Sekolah Menengah Holy Trinity.

She expressed hope that through the module, students will be able to distinguish between genuine and false information online by identifying the characteristics of facts versus misinformation, as well as assess the risks of openly sharing personal information.

“Students are also expected to recognise signs of online grooming and be better prepared with self-protection strategies,“ she added.

She said the campaign aims to equip students with critical thinking and empathy-based decision-making skills, enabling them to make safe and responsible choices when navigating the digital space.