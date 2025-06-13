KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed establishment of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Commission is expected to strengthen its mandate and broaden its role, in advancing the national TVET transformation agenda.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail said the commission, if realised, could function as an independent and autonomous body, with the authority to formulate policies, set standards, and oversee the implementation of TVET programmes, nationwide.

Unlike the National TVET Council, which serves as a policy and coordination platform without legislative authority, Mohd Zahari said that the proposed TVET Commission would have the mandate to approve programmes, regulate institutions, and ensure quality, in line with the national education framework.

“It would address the fragmentation within the current TVET system, which involves multiple ministries, and enable more consistent collaboration between industry players, institutions, and the government,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government is considering a proposal to establish a TVET Commission, as part of efforts to further strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

Prof Dr Mohamad Sattar Rasul, chairman of the Centre for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Enculturation, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM), said that the proposed establishment of the commission would enable more effective monitoring of TVET programme implementation.

“The authority to oversee TVET implementation is crucial, to ensure a more harmonised approach, as many programmes under different ministries currently overlap or compete with one another,” he said.

He said that the establishment of the TVET Commission would help create a more structured and effective technical education and training landscape in the country.

He added that the TVET sector holds strong potential to become a key driver of the national economy, while also providing broad employment opportunities for future generations.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) principal director (Academic and Internationalisation) Professor Dr Amir Akramin Shafie, suggested that membership of the TVET Commission should be inclusive, based on merit and expertise, and not dominated by any single sector.

He said that the commission’s membership should comprise representatives from academia, industry, chambers of commerce, economic and labour planning agencies, public and private TVET institutions, digitalisation experts, and community stakeholders.

His view was echoed by Vocational Training Officers Association (PPPLVM) president Sarudin Rohseli who believes the direction of skills training will remain relevant and effective only if the commission includes individuals actively involved in the field.

“The membership should consist of at least 10 to 20 individuals who are directly engaged in skills training. We don’t need too many professors or certified engineers, as they often approach the matter from a purely academic perspective,” he said.