‘Sustain momentum for new year resolution success’

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysians gear up to welcome 2025, New Year resolutions are usually made, and for some, they are broken just as easily.

HRDC-certified coach and former news anchor Sheahnee Iman Lee offers key insights into keeping resolutions.

“The challenge often lies in sustaining the momentum beyond the first week of January. People who approach their resolutions with the right tools have a higher chance of success,” she said.

Lee points to practical aids such as tracking apps, gym memberships with personal trainers, or just marking a calendar with small daily goals to provide accountability and help maintain focus.

Reflecting on her journey, Lee shares a resolution that had a profound impact on her life.

“I never had much success with resolutions because, like many people, I could barely keep the momentum going for more than a week. But the one resolution I succeeded in, which made a huge impact on my life, was to quit smoking.

“That was in 2008. I was about to get married and hoped to have kids. I wanted to be in the best possible health to be a wife and mother. My sense of purpose going into 2009 was strong, and within six months, I was smoke-free.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to that resolution and making it last. Now I need to find that same purpose for my weight loss.”

Lee said many people struggle to keep their resolutions due to the lack of motivation and practicality.

While most individuals have a clear idea of their desired outcome, the steps they take to achieve it often prove unrealistic or unsustainable.

She emphasised that resolutions are more likely to succeed when they align with an individual’s lifestyle and values.

“Going into the new year with a vision is great, but it’s important that we recognise that real change takes time, achievable small steps, and long-term commitment.

“We are so lucky to be able to live in an age where we can find any app or tool we need to help us achieve our goals, though finding the right tools is a process of trial and error.”

Lee said when setting goals one should focus on a clear, strong purpose. For instance, instead of merely aiming to improve fitness, a more effective approach would involve setting a specific milestone, such as transitioning from daily walks to running and eventually completing a half-marathon within the year.

“It’s important to align such goals with personal health motivations, as these connections can provide a deeper sense of commitment,” she said.

Lee stressed that support systems play an invaluable role in maintaining motivation.

“The support system is everything. Things are going to get tough. There will be days one can’t get out of bed and do what one set out to do.

“Having a supportive partner who will say, ‘Come, I’ll go with you,’ makes all the difference.”

For those feeling overwhelmed by the idea of setting resolutions, She recommended starting small, with just one major goal, and breaking it into smaller, achievable steps.

Lee said focusing on incremental progress makes the journey towards self-improvement more manageable and less daunting.

She also emphasised the importance of aligning resolutions with one’s personal values and life purpose.

“Ask yourself how your resolution will improve your life and make you happier.”