SVM Semester 4 results out tomorrow for 15,897 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that the Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) Semester 4 Session 2/2024 examination results for the 2023 cohort will be released tomorrow, July 7.

A total of 15,897 candidates across 86 vocational colleges nationwide sat for the exams.

Candidates can collect their results in person at their respective colleges starting at 10 am.

Alternatively, they can access their results online through the official portal, myresultsvm.moe.gov.my, from 10 am on July 7 until 6 pm on July 13.

The MOE congratulated all candidates, expressing hope that their achievements will inspire further success in skills-based education.

The ministry emphasised the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in driving national progress and competitiveness. - Bernama