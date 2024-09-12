SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has decreed all Syariah judges to always uphold the Islamic principles of justice when exercising their judicial power, even when questioned and challenged by certain parties.

His Royal Highness said that attempts by some parties to challenge the jurisdiction and decisions of Syariah Courts by bringing legal questions for interpretation by Civil Courts should not be used as a reason for fear or hesitation in delivering fair judgments.

“In Islamic jurisprudence, every decision made by a Syariah judge is based on the evidence presented in court. In the judgment, the Syariah judge must ensure that the decision made is fair and brings justice to all parties.”

The Sultan said this at the presentation ceremony of appointment letters to Palace Officials, Permanent Panel Members of the Syariah Court of Selangor, Members of the Selangor Fatwa Committee, Senior Registrar, and Wali Raja at Istana Bukit Kayangan today.

Elaborating, Sultan Sharafuddin said that Syariah judges are guided by written laws, including the Syariah Court Evidence (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, the Syariah Criminal Procedure (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, and the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

At the same time, His Royal Highness also expressed hope that Syariah judges would ensure no unreasonable delays in handling and making decisions on court proceedings, as such delays could negatively affect the rights and welfare of those involved.

In addition, the ruler said that Syariah judges must remain vigilant and keep up with current legal developments, particularly those related to the Federal Constitution that impact the administration of Islam in the state.

“I also wish to remind Syariah judges to always be prepared and equip themselves with the necessary legal skills and knowledge of Islamic law to strengthen Islamic justice,“ he said, adding that every registrar of marriage, divorce, and reconciliation for Muslims should also carry out their responsibilities with integrity and avoid involvement in any form of syndicate marriage activities, which are becoming increasingly rampant of late.