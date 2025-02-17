T’ganu Prisons Dept targets 720 jobs for inmates this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Prison Department aims to secure employment for 720 inmates across various sectors this year.

Its director, Mohd Nasir Yusof, said they comprised prisoners set to undergo the parole system (ODP) and Licensed Release Programme (OBB) from Marang Prison and Dungun Correctional Centre.

He added that this year, the department planned to place more inmates in the hospitality sector, which was rapidly growing and had become a key economic driver in Terengganu.

“Last year, 410 prospects (inmates) were given job opportunities with 72 employers in various fields, with the highest being the services sector, accounting for 60 per cent.

“Additionally, some were employed in the tourism, island resorts, and plantation sectors, which require a large workforce,“ he said after an engagement session with employers, the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), and the Terengganu Labour Department today.

Also present was Terengganu Perkeso director Suhara Mustaffa.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasir expressed pride and satisfaction that the rate of employment condition violations among inmates last year was exceptionally low, with only four cases recorded.

He attributed this success to various programmes, including human development initiatives, interventions, and strict monitoring to ensure ODP and OBB inmates complied with regulations and made the most of their opportunities.

“Alhamdulillah, Terengganu recorded the second-lowest rate of employment violations in Malaysia, with only four cases out of 420 jobs.

“The offences committed were minor and mainly related to attitude, such as tardiness and laziness at work,“ he said.