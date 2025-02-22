MUKAH: Sarawak is set to spend approximately RM6 billion by 2030 on rural water supply projects, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the water supply grid construction project would also include the building of water treatment plants and the replacement of old pipes.

“It has already begun. Under the people’s project, it is RM4 billion. This does not yet include the 13th Malaysia Plan, where we will add another RM600 million. To replace the old pipes to prevent them from bursting, we estimate the cost to be RM1.1 billion,” he told reporters after launching the Batang Lassa Bridge in Daro today.

The construction of the 2,430-metre-long bridge spanning Batang Lassa, which connects Daro to Pulau Bruit, began on March 22, 2019, and was completed on Jan 9, 2025.

It is a key component of Sarawak’s coastal road project, valued at nearly RM600 million.

The project aims to improve land access for rural residents, particularly for those who previously relied on ferry services to cross the Batang Lassa River.

Abang Johari added that infrastructure development requires significant funding.

Earlier, in his speech, he said that the completion of the Batang Lassa Bridge would serve as a catalyst for development in Daro.

Moreover, with the upcoming construction of the Batang Paloh Bridge, which will connect Pulau Bruit to Serdeng next year, the entire Rajang Valley will have road access, opening up various economic opportunities in the area.

Therefore, he urged the youth in Daro to seize the opportunity to engage in new economic sectors and adopt digitalisation as a means to support their efforts.

“Don’t just rely on the local market. We need to think globally and use the internet to market our economic products abroad. This is how our income will increase,” he said.