Gerakan eyes three seats in Sabah state election

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan has identified three constituencies to contest in the next Sabah state election.

In a statement today, the party’s Central Information Bureau said the decision is subject to approval by the Perikatan Nasional.

According to the statement, Gerakan divisions in Peninsular Malaysia are required to support the state chapter in the election campaign.

“Gerakan is prepared for the Sabah state election,“ said the statement, issued after the party’s Central Committee meeting today.

It also announced the appointment of Kulim state assemblyman Wong Chia Zhen as the new Gerakan secretary-general as part of the party’s restructuring exercise.