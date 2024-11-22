Tabling of Gig Workers Bill to be postponed - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The tabling of the Gig Workers Economy Bill has been postponed to open up space and opportunities for more engagement sessions with stakeholders, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said the Cabinet meeting today had been informed that Human Resources Minister Steven Sim intends to postpone the tabling of the bill which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in December.

“I confirm that this matter was discussed (in the Cabinet Meeting). It (the postponement) is to provide space and opportunities for more engagement processes with various parties for further information, including on the relevant timeline,“ he said at a press conference after the Cabinet Meeting here today.

Earlier, the media reported that Gig industry players and stakeholders had asked the government to postpone the tabling of the bill to allow for more comprehensive consultations and engagements.

Foodpanda, GoGet, Grab, Halo Delivery, Kiddocare and Lalamove in a joint statement yesterday said a comprehensive and face-to-face consultation session with various stakeholders including platform companies, gig workers, academics, and industry experts should be held.

The statement said the phased and inclusive approach would cater to the needs of various segments of the gig economy as well as avoid undesirable problems such as challenges in policy implementation, inefficiencies, compliance barriers, increased barriers to entry of gig workers, disruption of business to vendors and rising consumer costs.

On Oct 28, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a new act related to gig sector workers would be enacted in an effort to protect the welfare of workers in the sector.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the tabling of the bill will be made by the Ministry of Human Resources at the current Dewan Rakyat session, after the completion of the debate on the Supply Bill 2025.