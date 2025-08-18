Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aids families of late RTM staff in Sarawak

KUCHING: The MADANI Government reinforced its dedication to media practitioners’ welfare by distributing aid through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching handed contributions to Muhd Usman Danial Irwan Budi, son of the late Irwan Budi Annuar.

Irwan, who passed away on Aug 6 due to lung cancer and kidney disease, had been with RTM since 2005 as an announcer, reporter, and producer.

Paul Jackson Ding, husband of the late Geogina Clare, also received aid after her sudden passing on Aug 12.

Geogina had worked as an RTM radio announcer since 2011.

The assistance was distributed during the Communications Ministry Excellent Service Award (Sarawak Zone) 2024 ceremony at RTM Kuching.

Launched during HAWANA 2023, the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative is managed by the Communications Ministry and Bernama.

To date, 480 media practitioners nationwide have benefited from the fund.

Communications Ministry senior undersecretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib and Bernama Sarawak Bureau Chief Hamdan Ismail attended the event. - Bernama