Lorry driver dies in PLUS expressway crash near Kamunting

IPOH: A lorry driver transporting eggs was killed after crashing into the rear of a watermelon-laden lorry on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Kamunting.

The incident occurred at KM198.1 on the northbound stretch early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director (Operations), Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah, confirmed receiving an emergency call at 5.18 am.

A team of 16 firefighters was dispatched to the scene immediately.

“Firefighters carried out rescue operations using telescopic equipment to reach the vehicle and hydraulic cutters to dismantle parts of the lorry,” Shazlean said in a statement.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was extricated from the wreckage but pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health Ministry medical team confirmed the fatality before the body was handed over to the police.

Rescue operations concluded at 6.52 am, with authorities continuing investigations into the crash. - Bernama