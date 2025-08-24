Taiping’s Kampung Temerlok benefits from RM1 million MADANI village initiative

TAIPING: Kampung Temerlok in Trong has received significant transformation through the Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative with four development and upgrading projects.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed four development projects were selected for implementation under the MADANI Adopted Village initiative with a RM1 million allocation.

“The projects are upgrading the Sungai Tok Lin Fishermen’s Jetty at a cost of nearly RM350,000, repairing Sekolah Agama Rakyat Al-Mahmudiah worth nearly RM170,000, and upgrading the SK Temerlok Flood Relief Centre worth nearly RM330,000 as preparation for the monsoon season.

“The fourth project is the repair of Masjid Al-Mahmudiah valued at nearly RM150,000, involving painting works, roof repairs, tile installation and cemetery fencing,” he told reporters after the Launching Ceremony of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency MADANI Adopted Village.

Saifuddin Nasution said all the projects were clear proof that the pulse of the rural people remains close to the heart of the nation’s leadership.

He said it also reflects the commitment of the MADANI Government to ensure the well-being of the people at the grassroots level.

“This approach is not merely promises but concrete action that directly impacts the lives of the people.

“As often emphasised by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), no community will be left behind from mainstream development,” he said.

The Kampung Angkat MADANI programme, introduced in the tabling of Budget 2024, is an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between rural and urban areas by providing basic amenities such as water, electricity, roads, street lights, community facilities and internet access.

The programme represents a “whole of government” approach that touches the pulse of the people by fulfilling the basic infrastructure needs of each selected village. – Bernama