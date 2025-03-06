Takaful Malaysia appoints Charon Mokhzani as new group chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd (Takaful Malaysia) has appointed Datuk Charon Wardini Mokhzani as group chairman, effective June 1, 2025.

Charon succeeds Datuk Mohammed Hussein, who retired on May 31 after serving as group chairman since 2020, the takaful group said.

“The appointment of Charon as group chairman marks a significant milestone for Takaful Malaysia, enabling the Islamic financial institution to continue charting a course for sustainable growth and leadership in the insurance and takaful industry,” it said in a statement today.

Charon has held senior leadership roles across the corporate, investment, and government-linked sectors, including as chairman of Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank), founding chief executive officer (CEO) of Khazanah Research Institute, executive director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, deputy CEO of CIMB Group, and CEO of CIMB Investment Bank Bhd.

Takaful Malaysia director Mohd Azman Sulaiman said Charon’s extensive experience across the financial services, public policy, and legal sectors brings a wealth of knowledge and insight that will be instrumental in guiding Takaful Malaysia’s future direction.

“We are confident that his leadership will strengthen our commitment to excellence, innovation, and stakeholder value creation,” he said.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Charon serves on the boards of Yayasan Tuanku Fauziah, Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra Perlis, and the Kuala Lumpur Business Club, and was a member of the board of Universiti Putra Malaysia.