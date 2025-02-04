KUALA LUMPUR: Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd (Takaful Malaysia) is donating RM100,000 to aid victims affected by the gas pipe burst tragedy in Putra Heights, according to a statement from Takaful Malaysia.

It said Takaful Malaysia has mobilised resources to provide immediate financial relief and essential aid to victims due to the urgency of the situation.

Group chief executive officer Nor Azman Zainal said the company is dedicated to easing the burdens of the affected victims and helping them navigate the challenging time.

“We stand in solidarity with the victims of the unfortunate incident and our hearts go out to those affected and facing hardship in its aftermath. Our immediate donation is intended to provide urgent relief, ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need.

“Furthermore, we are fully committed to supporting our customers by expediting claims processing without requiring a police report for eligible customers, ensuring they receive the required assistance without unnecessary delays,“ he said in a statement.

Takaful Malaysia remains steadfast in its mission to support communities during times of crisis, it said.

The group is expediting claims processing for certificate holders affected by the calamity through its general takaful arm, ensuring their customers receive the necessary support without delay, it added.

Takaful Malaysia has established a dedicated claims helpline to assist its customers further, streamlining the process for faster and more efficient claims solutions.

It said that for non-motor claims, customers are encouraged to contact 012-927 1686 or 017-328 3543, while motor claim requests can be directed to 1800-888-788 for assistance or the alternate number at 016-354 1991 or 019-629 2680.