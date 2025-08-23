Take lessons from Zara Qairina case, says Fahmi on Tabung Haji false video allegations

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called on Malaysians to take heed of past misinformation cases — citing the Zara Qairina incident — as Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) moves to the authorities over defamatory videos targeting the pilgrim fund.

“Tabung Haji has already lodged reports with the police and MCMC over defamatory content.

“Individuals spreading falsehoods, especially after clarifications were given, are being traced for action,” he told reporters during the press conference at Pasar Seni Bus Hub, today.

Fahmi warned that publishing false information is a criminal offence that can carry fines of up to RM500,000.

Citing enforcement examples, he said in the case of Zara Qairina, an English teacher was arrested and charged for spreading a false claim about the child’s death, and another individual who posed as a pathologist was later remanded and charged.

“Defamatory claims against Tabung Haji will not go unanswered.

“Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act applies, and enforcement will rest with the police,” he said.

Earlier this week, TH confirmed it had taken action against several viral videos deemed defamatory and provocative, particularly those questioning its rebranding exercise and governance.

The institution said such claims risk misleading the public and undermining trust.

TH said that the rebranding effort is aimed at strengthening its position as the country’s premier Islamic savings institution, enabling Muslims to save systematically toward the hajj amid rising costs and stagnant depositor savings.