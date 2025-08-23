Malaysia to send larger contingent to 2025 SEA Games in Thailand

THE Olympic Council of Malaysia will finalise the official number of athletes and officials for the 2025 SEA Games on September 1.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria confirmed the contingent would be larger than the previous edition in Cambodia due to participation in forty nine sports.

“We believe the whole contingent, including athletes and officials, will be more than one thousand,“ he told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony for the OCM Santokh Singh Cup Under-18 Unity Futsal Championship.

Norza explained that athlete selection remains ongoing for both Category A and Category B across various sports associations.

Malaysia sent 677 athletes and 277 officials across thirty four sports during the Cambodia SEA Games.

Mohamad Norza emphasised that athlete safety and welfare remain the highest priority following previous border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

“We are ready to send a strong contingent, while at the same time ensuring the safety and welfare of our athletes are fully protected,“ he stated.

Former national swimming champion Nurul Huda Abdullah will lead the Malaysian contingent to Thailand with three deputy chefs de mission.

The 2025 SEA Games will run from December 9 to 20 across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkla. – Bernama