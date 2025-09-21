Tamu Desa programme benefits nearly 4,000 traders in Sabah and Sarawak

TELUPID: The Premises Development (Tamu Desa) programme in Sabah and Sarawak has benefited 3,922 traders by providing improved business environments.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that traders previously operated under basic canopies in hot conditions.

He explained that upgraded market facilities now offer more comfortable and organised settings for business operations.

Many Tamu Desa premises previously suffered from poor conditions and lacked basic infrastructure and public utilities.

Ewon highlighted the programme’s potential to boost socio-economic development and enhance rural community quality of life.

He revealed that 100 Tamu Desa development projects received nearly RM19 million in funding last year.

The first phase involved 49 projects in Sabah and Sarawak costing RM8.69 million.

The second phase covered 51 projects with a total allocation of RM9.9 million.

The MADANI Government will continue the programme in Sabah during 2025 with an RM10 million allocation.

Ewon expressed confidence that Budget 2026 will continue prioritising Tamu Desa projects to enhance traders’ socio-economic status. – Bernama