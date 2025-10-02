TAWAU: A total of 149 commercial crime cases were reported to the police here last year, with losses estimated at RM98.7 million, said Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin.

He said that phone scams were the most prevalent type of commercial crime, with 45 cases recorded.

“Victims of these scams included well-educated individuals. Therefore, I advise the public to conduct business dealings directly at the relevant offices, rather than relying on phone calls from purported government departments,” he said in a press conference today.

Jasmin also urged scam victims to report to the police, as doing so would allow investigations to take place, helping authorities track down the criminals or take action through financial institutions and other channels.

Additionally, he mentioned that police have been collaborating with the local Education Department to raise public awareness about the dangers of phone scams and encourage vigilance against such crimes.

“I also urge everyone to share information through media channels like the Tawau Police Facebook page to educate the public on commercial crime prevention,” he added.

Jasmin also noted a decrease in overall crime cases, with 650 cases reported last year, down from 795 cases in the previous year, with 470 cases brought to the Tawau Court.