Tax identification number search service can be accessed today - IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has provided a Tax Identification Number (TIN) search service for taxation activities provided under the Income Tax Act (ACP) 1967.

According to IRB, this is in line with the announcement by the government through Budget 2025.

The TIN search platform can be accessed today through the MyTax Portal at https:l/mytax.hasil.gov.my.

The IRB, in a statement today, stated that individual taxpayers can do the TIN search by entering their identity card number or passport number, while taxpayers in other categories, can search by entering their Business Registration Number (BRN) or their names.

To facilitate the implementation of e-Invoices, the TIN search function is also provided through the Mylnvois portal; and Mylnvois Application Programming Interface (API).

More information on the TIN search function via API is available via the Mylnvois Software Development Kit (SDK).

To support the use of MyDigital ID, IRB said the TIN search access is also provided on the MyTax portal by using MyDigital ID identity verification.

The TIN search platform through the MyTax or Myinvois portal will only display one matching TIN based on the search information entered, it said adding that the use of the TIN search function is only for purposes provided under the ITA 1967.