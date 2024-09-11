TDM, TNI-AD launch joint operation under OPS PATKOR along Malaysia-Indonesia border

LIMBANG: The Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Indonesian National Army (TNI-AD) today launched a joint operation to maintain security and peace along the border between the two countries in the Ba’kelalan area near here through the Coordinated Patrol (PATKOR) Series 2/2024.

In a statement, the Malaysian Ninth Infantry Brigade (9th Brigade) said the opening parade ceremony of the operation took place at the Joint Command Post (GABMA) in Long Midang, Indonesia, which was officiated by the Chief of Staff of Korem (Kasrem) 092/Maharajalila Infantry Col Darwis Efendi and the Commanding Officer of the 10th Battalion of the Border Regiment (10 RS) Lt Col Ismanizam Ismail.

Also present to witness the parade was the Commander of the 9th Brigade, Brig Gen Ahmad Norzaini Badrun.

The Operation PATKOR Series 2/2024 involving TDM, represented by 10 RS and TNI-AD by the Zeni Combat Battalion 8/Sakti Mandraguna (Yonzipur 8/SMG), will last for six days from Nov 9 to 14.

The statement said members of 10 RS and Yonzipur 8/SMG, comprising two officers and 32 members of other ranks, will carry out joint patrols comprising 40 units of Border Stones along the Malaysia-Indonesia border, aimed at combating cross-border activities that have the potential to threaten the security and sovereignty of both countries.

“This operation also aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in terms of security and defence,“ the statement said adding that the activity was also in line with the Fifth Thrust of the 30th Army Commander’s Distinguished Command, which aims to further strengthen the defence diplomacy relationship between TDM and TNI-AD.

The operation is part of efforts under the bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia, known as MALINDO, which is organised by the Land Operations Planning Team (TPOD) and the Coordinated Operation Control Committee (COCC).

“The implementation of this annual operation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries as well as enhance the preparedness of forces at the border,“ the statement added.