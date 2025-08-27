Teacher critically injured after slashing wife and himself in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A female teacher suffered neck injuries after being attacked by her husband, who then critically injured himself in a violent early morning incident.

Southwest District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the attack occurred around 6 am in Taman Tunas, Sungai Ara.

The victim’s mother discovered the scene after hearing her daughter’s screams from an upstairs room in their two storey terraced house.

She immediately rushed upstairs and found her son in law on top of the victim during the attack.

The mother pulled her daughter from the bed and escaped while witnessing the suspect slashing his own hand and neck.

The 28 year old victim remains in stable condition at Penang Hospital with neck injuries.

Her 30 year old husband, also a teacher, is in critical condition with severe neck and left wrist injuries.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident involving the couple, who have been married for six years and have a three year old daughter.

Initial investigations reveal no financial problems, depression, or third party issues in their apparently happy marriage.

The suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to attack his wife and himself as she woke up for morning prayers before school.

Neither individual has any criminal record or history of mental health issues according to police records.

Their WhatsApp conversations showed no suspicious activity, with both appearing friendly as recently as yesterday.

The couple are graduates of a Beijing university with Mandarin as their second language, teaching at different schools in the district.

Police will detain the man for investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code once he recovers. – Bernama