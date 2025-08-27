Woman slams DASH lane-cutters for causing traffic jams and endangering lives

A frustrated DASH highway motorist recently vented on Threads about reckless drivers cutting lanes at a busy junction leading to Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari.

The post, which quickly gained attention online, read: “Sis has had enough! DASH users, we should just normalize honking at lane-cutters!

“If these drivers are daily commuters on DASH (and most of them are), they would KNOW there’s only ONE lane to queue in before exiting DASH to P. Mokhtar Dahari.

“This means they simply DIDN’T WANT TO QUEUE. Even female drivers wearing hijabs cut lanes quickly without any guilt.

“Please, this junction is dangerous. BE RESPONSIBLE DRIVERS, PLEASE,” she vented.

The post struck a nerve with many, sparking a wave of reactions. Netizens shared their own experiences and frustrations.

One user called kina.mj shared: “Usually, it’s new users who go straight to the right to exit. I was like that at first too. I got glared at, so all I could do was roll down the window, apologize and put on a sheepish face. It was rush hour, so how were we supposed to know?”

“This place scares me the most. I don’t want to go through here anymore; I’d rather take the regular road,” itsjust_shsh commented.

Another user called nadianadnan wrote: “The ones cutting the queue are the ones endangering motorcyclists. That lane is already scary enough—makes your heart skip a beat, especially if you’re afraid of heights, because the highway is quite high.

“And the motorcyclists behind keep revving, urging you to go faster. For those of us riding slowly, it’s nerve-wracking. Haha.”