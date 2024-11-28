Teacher detained for trafficking ganja

KUALA LUMPUR: A male teacher was arrested on suspicion of involvement in trafficking of ganja around Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, near here.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement today that the arrest of the 40-year-old local suspect was made by a team of police from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 6.45pm yesterday.

He said the results of the inspection found drugs suspected to be ganja with an estimated weight of 0.21 kilogrammes with a confiscated value of RM6,300.

“Preliminary urine screening tests found that the suspect was positive for cannabis. The suspect is a teacher at a school in Petaling Jaya and does not have any past record.

“The Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court has granted a remand order for the suspect under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code starting today until Dec 1,“ he said adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Shahrulnizam also urged anyone with information about drug abuse to channel information to any police station or contact the Petaling Jaya IPD’s hotline at 03-79662267.