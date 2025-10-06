Teacher empowerment should be focus in Malaysia’s 2026 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Teacher empowerment through training aligned with current educational needs, particularly in information technology and artificial intelligence (AI), deserves attention in the 2026 Budget to be tabled on October 10.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Education Expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said special allocations to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes are also expected to be among the main focuses in efforts to empower the national education system.

“Children’s ability to master knowledge depends heavily on teacher quality.”

Anuar said the need to enhance teacher skills is currently crucial to ensure students can learn digital-based knowledge in line with current technological developments, including AI, thus keeping the national education system competitive globally.

“Malaysia has approximately 450,000 teachers across various levels, with most receiving basic training over 10 to 30 years ago.”

“We may have many teachers, but the question is how capable they are in meeting current educational demands.”

Anuar, who is also Deputy Director of the Institute of Development and Inclusive Advancement Malaysia (MINDA UKM), said STEM culture needs emphasis from primary school level to attract more students to science and mathematics fields currently showing declining trends.

“Similarly with AI, which is something new, and we know some schools are not fully prepared in terms of AI.”

Anuar also said increasing teacher numbers should be done through new position openings and appropriate salary allocations, considering Malaysia still faces shortages of instructors in certain subjects.

“We target one teacher for every 25 students in each classroom.”

To provide a more comfortable learning environment for students and teachers, Anuar suggested larger allocations for school infrastructure provision, whether for improvements or building new schools in more strategic locations.

“Classroom numbers in existing schools must also be increased, along with special allocations for phased installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to ensure student safety and increase parent confidence in schools.”

Anuar also said student welfare, particularly for the B40 group, needs attention through the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) and school health services to guarantee student health levels, especially in primary schools.

“RMT programmes and health services are also important so more students from B40 and M40 families with many children can benefit from them.”

National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) Secretary-General Fouzi Singon expects the government to continue providing Early Schooling Assistance (BAP) since the new school session usually coincides with Aidilfitri celebrations.

“We remain positive towards the Ministry of Finance so that the Ministry of Education Malaysia continues receiving the highest allocation in the 2026 Budget.” – Bernama