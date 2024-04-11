Teacher loses RM80,111 to online job scam

JEMPOL: A teacher lost RM80,111 after falling for a non-existent online part-time job.

District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 57-year-old woman encountered a digital investment advertisement while browsing Facebook and subsequently contacted an individual on Telegram.

“The complainant then engaged with another individual on the messaging app. She was instructed to open a digital account for profit tracking and to complete various tasks to earn returns.

“However, she was required to make multiple payments to increase her points from the tasks completed, leading her to make 13 transactions to various bank accounts provided, resulting in a total loss of RM80,111,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the mother of five made her last transaction of RM5,000 on Oct 30 before realising she had been scammed and lodged a police report the day after.