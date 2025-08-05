Teacher pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting 11-year-old pupil

KOTA BHARU: A teacher has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to four charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old male pupil in 2024. Syahril Faiza Zakaria, 51, allegedly committed two offences in a car in March and two more in a resort toilet in May.

The charges fall under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail and whipping per count. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad opposed bail, citing public interest and the accused’s position of trust.

Defence lawyer Mohd Saifullah Che Mat argued for bail, stating his client was not a flight risk, suffered from a heart condition, and had severe depression. The accused, previously posted at a Tumpat primary school, has since been transferred to the district education office.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah granted bail at RM30,000 with conditions barring contact with the victim and requiring bi-monthly police reporting. The case will next be mentioned on September 10. - Bernama