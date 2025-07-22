Teachers remain key for verifying AI-generated info in classrooms says Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is rolling out multiple artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to enhance teaching and learning in schools, according to Minister Fadhlina Sidek. However, she stressed that AI-generated information still requires verification by skilled educators, with teachers remaining the most trusted source in classrooms.

“Various UNESCO reports consistently emphasise that technology should only serve as a tool to support education,“ she said during her speech at the national-level Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA) 2024 ceremony.

Fadhlina explained that digital transformation in Malaysia’s education system must prioritise human capital development and teacher professionalism. She noted that technological advancements are only meaningful when supported by knowledgeable and creative educators.

During the event, two teachers were honoured as Digital Teacher Icons for their contributions to digital education. Mohammad Aliff Halmi from SK Tampang, Penang, was named Guru Penyelaras Teknologi, Komunikasi dan Maklumat (ICT) Icon, while El Gamillo Habibun Tan from SK Bukit Gasing, Terengganu, received the Guru Peneraju Generasi Digital Icon award. Both winners received RM800 and a trophy.

In the District Education Office (PPD) category, PPD Dungun took first place, followed by PPD Batu Pahat and PPD Alor Gajah. Winners received trophies and tablets sponsored by the National Book Council of Malaysia.

The DUTA 2024 ceremony, introduced in 2020, recognises excellence in digital education among students, teachers, and education leaders, reinforcing MOE’s commitment to ethical and innovative tech use in schools. - Bernama